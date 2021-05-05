Five drivers won main events in the Pacific Racing Association's season opener last Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.
Dale Roth of Roseburg (mini stocks), Jack Vicari of Eugene (hornets), Harlen Cox of Glide (hardtops), Matt Klaas of Roseburg (super stocks) and Kalob Watson of Wilbur (sport mods) each finished first in their respective classes.
Official race results weren't available until after Tuesday night's PRA board meeting.
The next scheduled PRA program is on May 15, with hornets, mini stocks, sport mods and mini figure 8's in action.
May 1 Results
Main Events
Mini Stocks — 1. Dale Roth, Roseburg; 2. Kieri Smith, Myrtle Point; 3. Chuck Jacobs, Roseburg; 4. Karl Smith, Myrtle Point; 5. Ben Forsman, Lakeside.
Hornets — 1. Jack Vicari, Eugene; 2. Ken Cooper, Cottage Grove; 3. Willie Thomas, Aumsville; 4. Pete Lemon, Winston; 5. Brandon Belt, Sutherlin; 6. Dylan Grichar, Yoncalla; 7. Timothy Smith, Winston; 8. Bart Pulse, Roseburg; 9. Jaleina Pynch, Sutherlin; 10. Sarah Hickman, Sutherlin; 11. Haven Smith, Winston; 12. Gage Sharp, Oakland; 13. Bruce McMaster, Roseburg; 14. Jeremy Simms, Sutherlin; 15. Ryan Dickenson, Roseburg; 16. Ron Johnson, Roseburg; 17. Valerie West, Roseburg; 18. Vierra Garland, Yoncalla; 19. William E; Michael Kennerly, DQ; Burnie Bryant, Sutherlin, DQ; Zach Asumendi, DQ.
Hardtops — 1. Harlen Cox, Glide; 2. Kyran Greene, Roseburg; 3. Brian Smith, Albany; 4. Donnie Fain, Roseburg; 5. Chuck Jacobs, Roseburg; 6. Greg Hickman, Sutherlin; 7. Steve Smith, Winston; 8. Brian Lenihan, Roseburg.
Super Stocks — 1. Matt Klaas, Roseburg; 2. Dale Roth, Roseburg.
Sport Mods — 1. Kalob Watson, Wilbur; 2. Herman Pulyer, Grants Pass; 3. Pete Tyree, Prineville; 4. John Harvey, Wilbur; 5. Blake Harvey, Albany; 6. Tom Ford, Glendale; 7. Riley Watson, Oakland; 8. Tom Elam, Powers; 9. Brad Watson, Oakland.
