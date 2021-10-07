Joe Forsman of Lakeside (mini stocks), Kalob Watson of Wilbur (sport mods), Ryan Dickenson of Roseburg (hornets), Matt Klaas of Roseburg (super stocks) and Donnie Fain of Roseburg (hardtops) finished first in main events during the Pacific Racing Association's Championship Night on Sept. 25 at Douglas County Speedway.
The season points winners for each class will be announced at the PRA banquet on Oct. 16 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Sept. 25 Results
Main Events
Mini Stocks
1. Joe Forsman, Lakeside; 2. Dale Roth, Roseburg; 3. Ben Forsman, Lakeside; 4. Kieri Smith, Myrtle Point; 5. Zach Asumendi, Roseburg.
Sport Mods
1. Kalob Watson, Wilbur; 2. Riley Watson, Oakland; 3. Tom Ford, Glendale; 4. Monte Cox Jr., Oakland; 5. Jimmy Smith, Roseburg; 6, Blake Harvey, Albany; 7. Troy Gasner, Roseburg; 8. Dale Roth, Roseburg.
Hornets
1. Ryan Dickenson, Roseburg; 2. Pete Lemon, Roseburg; 3. Bart Pulse, Roseburg; 4. Brandon Belt, Roseburg; 5. Gage Sharp, Oakland; 6. Don Tuttle, Roseburg; 7. Timothy Smith, Winston; 8. Sarah Hickman, Sutherlin; 9. Oden Gambill, Oakland; 10. Haven Smith, Winston; 11. Jake Gott, Roseburg; 12. Skyler Whelchel, Roseburg; 13. Jalana Pynch, Sutherlin.
Super Stocks
1. Matt Klaas, Roseburg; 2. John Doyle, Roseburg; 3. Dylan Grichar, Yoncalla; 4. Steve Hopkins, Winston.
Hardtops
1. Donnie Fain, Roseburg; 2. Kyran Greene, Roseburg; 3. Mike Batman, Roseburg; 4. Steve Smith, Winston; 5. Troy Gasner, Roseburg; 6. Brian Lenihan, Roseburg; 7. Brian Smith, Lebanon.
