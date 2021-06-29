GLIDE — Former Roseburg High School wrestling stars Austin Harris and Haydn Maley will be holding a wrestling camp Thursday and Friday at the Glide Elementary gymnasium.
Harris, who wrestles for Oklahoma State, reached the round of 12 at this year's NCAA Championships and was a 2017 Oregon Class 6A state champion and junior Greco-Roman national champion.
Maley, who wrestles for Stanford University, was a four-time Oregon 6A champion and Pan American Games Greco-Roman champion.
The camps will run from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. both days at 1477 Glide Loop Road.
Registration is $25 for one day or $35 for both, per camper. Payment can be received via the Venmo app (@Haydn-Maley) or cash will be accepted at the door.
Information: Maley, 541-643-9753, or Dan Dawson, 541-953-3892.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.