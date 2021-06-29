GLIDE — Former Roseburg High School wrestling stars Austin Harris and Haydn Maley will be holding a wrestling camp Thursday and Friday at the Glide Elementary gymnasium.

Harris, who wrestles for Oklahoma State, reached the round of 12 at this year's NCAA Championships and was a 2017 Oregon Class 6A state champion and junior Greco-Roman national champion.

Maley, who wrestles for Stanford University, was a four-time Oregon 6A champion and Pan American Games Greco-Roman champion.

The camps will run from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. both days at 1477 Glide Loop Road.

Registration is $25 for one day or $35 for both, per camper. Payment can be received via the Venmo app (@Haydn-Maley) or cash will be accepted at the door.

Information: Maley, 541-643-9753, or Dan Dawson, 541-953-3892.

