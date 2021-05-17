Four drivers came away with main event wins during a Pacific Racing Association program on Saturday night at the Douglas County Speedway.
Dale Roth of Roseburg finished first in the mini stocks feature, Pete Lemon won the mini figure 8's, Tom Ford of Glendale won the sport mods and Ryan Dickenson of Roseburg was first in hornets.
The next scheduled PRA event is June 12, with hornets, super stocks and hardtops on the slate.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
Mini Stocks — 1. Dale Roth, Roseburg; 2. Karl Smith, Myrtle Point; 3. Kieri Smith, Myrtle Point; 4. Chuck Jacobs, Roseburg; 5. Ben Forsman, Lakeside.
Mini Figure 8's — 1. Pete Lemon, Winston; 2. Brian Lenihan, Roseburg; 3. Bart Pulse, Roseburg; 4. Chris Lemon, Roseburg.
Sport Mods — 1. Tom Ford, Glendale; 2. Riley Watson, Oakland; 3. John Harvey, Roseburg; 4. Blake Harvey, Albany; 5. Monte Cox Jr., Oakland; 6. Pete Tyree, Prineville; 7. Herman Pulyer, Grants Pass; 8. Kalob Watson, Wilbur.
Hornets — 1. Ryan Dickenson, Roseburg; 2. Rich Dickenson, Roseburg; 3. Zachary Asumendi, Roseburg; 4. Ron Johnson, Roseburg; 5. Bruce McMaster, Roseburg; 6. Bart Pulse, Roseburg; 7. Chris Lemon, Roseburg; 8. Brandon Belt, Roseburg; 9. Thomas Willie, Springfield; 10. Pete Lemon, Winston; 11. Valerie West, Roseburg; 12. Jaleina Pynch, Sutherlin; 13. Gage Sharp, Oakland; 14. Sarah Hickman, Sutherlin.
