Michael Frear is ready to start his comeback into MMA fighting, Saturday at CageWarriors Northwest at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville.
Frear’s last official match was in 2014, but with the support of friends, family and co-workers he’s ready to step back into the cage.
“It’s been a long time, but I really just want to channel that anxiety into excitement,” he said.
The 34-year-old Frear, a Roseburg High School graduate, works in the warehouse at Seven Feathers Casino Resort and being on the card has made him a bit of a local celebrity.
“I’ll walk through the casino and someone will say ‘I hear you’re fighting’ or when I’m eating food, they’ll say ‘You can’t be eating that,’” Frear said. “It’s really awesome because it brings a smile to your face and makes you feel good. It’s nice to feel like a local celebrity. I work in the warehouse. It’s not the most glamorous job, but I feel a lot of people are starting to get to know me.”
On Saturday, in front of a sold out crowd of nearly 1,000, Frear will be announced as Michael “Warehouse Warrior” Frear.
The rest of the warehouse crew will be there to cheer him on.
“I’ve never had such good people to work with,” he said. “They’re always making light of everything. Even if it’s something we have to do that’s not a lot of fun, they make it fun. Glenn (the manager) cuts metal and he made a sign and he put it in the warehouse and it says ‘Having fun while getting it done.’ That’s our motto.”
Having fun is also something that keeps Frear interested in MMA fighting.
Frear started doing martial arts right after high school when a buddy brought mats and they started doing judo. The mat was brought to Frear’s home, who was being raised by a single dad who didn’t mind the young men blowing off some steam through the contact sport.
Frear started training at Dynamic Martial Arts a few months later and started competing.
“People hear I’m a fighter and they’re like ‘No way, you’re this silly nice guy’ and I am,” Frear said. “It’s kind of surprising to a lot of people. But it’s something about the outlet, it just makes me happy. The freedom of it. It’s wild.”
In addition to being a fighter and warehouse worker, Frear’s most important role is dad to 6-year-old son Samson with girlfriend Justena Myler.
Frear will take on Jay White in a welterweight class fight. Frear, who wrestles for Dynamic Full Contact Club, will come into the bout with a 6-2 record.
Another Roseburg fighter, Sam Crawford, will take on Ryan Ismael.
“I’m really excited to see him go out there and get a win,” Frear said. “He’s fighting a really tough opponent.”
There will be seven professional MMA bouts, two amateur contests and a tag team grappling match.
“Seven Feathers Casino Resort is one of the premier entertainment venues in the Northwest and we are so excited to be holding our show over there,” said George Dodd, CageWarriors Northwest promoter. “We have been three times before with CageSport shows and it’s always been an incredible experience.”
Headlining the card will be a main event between Ryan Loder and the undefeated Eli Aronov.
Aronov has a perfect 6-0 record and is known as “The Israeli Tank.” He’s coming off a victory over Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz, who entered into the match with a 10-1 record, with a second-round arm-triangle choke at Unified MMA 45 in Alberta, Canada, in 2022.
Loder will look to improve his career record to 5-1. He opened his career to four consecutive wins, highlighted by a win over Sean Sullivan in July 2022. Loder has an extensive background in wrestling, competing collegiately at Northern Iowa University.
Additional bouts include Jose Hernandez vs. Brennon Crow, Hamza Salim vs. Adland Benson, Juan Figuero vs. Rudy Schaffroth and Caysea McBride vs. Caitlin Williams.
“We’ve been doing MMA now since 2018,” said Harold Phillips, director of marketing for Seven Feathers Casino Resort. “We had a two-year break because of COVID, but this is the first year we’ve sold out.”
The weigh-in will take place at 5 p.m. Friday at Element at Seven Feathers Casino Resort and is free and open to the public.
Doors to Saturday’s event open at 6 p.m. with fights beginning at 7.
