Kyran Greene of Winston, Riley Watson of Oakland, Zach Asumendi of Roseburg and Pete Lemon of Roseburg came away with main event wins in Friday's Pacific Racing Association Hardtop Challenge at Douglas County Speedway.
Greene won the hardtops feature race, Watson won sport mods, Asumendi won hornets and Lemon won mini figure 8's.
Trophy dash winners included Brian Smith of Albany (hardtops), Kalob Watson of Wilbur (sport mods) and Ryan Dickenson (hornets).
The next PRA races are scheduled for this Saturday, with hornets, super stocks and sport mods in action.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
Hardtops — 1. Kyran Greene, Winston; 2. Brian Smith, Albany; 3. Troy Gasner, Roseburg; 4. Harlan Cox, Glide; 5. Mike Batman, Wilbur.
Sport Mods — 1. Riley Watson, Oakland; 2. Dale Roth, Roseburg; 3. John Harvey, Wilbur; 4. Kalob Watson, Wilbur; 5. Blake Harvey, Albany.
Hornets — 1. Zach Asumendi, Roseburg; 2. Ryan Dickenson, Roseburg; 3. Brandon Belt, Roseburg; 4. Skyler Lemon, Roseburg; 5. Joe House, Roseburg.
Mini Figure 8's — 1. Pete Lemon, Roseburg.
