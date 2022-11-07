Umpqua Valley Gymnastics played host to its annual Harvest Invitational meet on Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
The event is a fundraiser for UVG to raise money for new, updated equipment and potential building expansion.
Teams from Portland, Klamath Falls, Medford, Ashland, Springfield and Coos Bay joined UVG for the meet.
The Umpqua Valley Gymnastics Xcel Silver team finished first in its division and had several gymnasts receive individual medals: Ellie Locker, Layla Blankenship, Sidney Mauch, Malaya Molatore, Alison Poage, Lilly Knight, Ann Marie Crocker, Kenzlee Wells and Aurora LaRocque.
Blankenship won the all-around title with a score of 37.050.
Grace Bernardo, a UVG Level 3 competitor, finished first in all-around at 35.700 and Analesia Tapia placed.
The Level 4/5 team finished first its its division and had a number of placers: Karli Cook, Ariana Sanada, Evan Armstrong, Harmony Buckley, Lucy Hurienne, Macie Baker, Quinn Gibson and Adrianna Worley (Level 5).
Armstrong was the all-around champion with a score of 37.675.
The next meet will be held on Feb. 25, 2023 at the fairgrounds and will feature gymnasts from Levels 2-9 as well as Xcel gymnasts from Bronze to Platinum.
Final UVG results from Saturday’s meet will be published later this week.
Umpqua Valley Gymnastics offers classes for kids 18 months old up to adult gymnastics. Information: 541-672-3534; or online, umpquavalleygymnastics.org.
Saturday's Results
UVG Gymnasts
Level 3
Grace Bernardo — Vault, 9.000, 2nd; bars, 8.900, 1st; beam, 9.100, 2nd; floor, 8.700, 2nd; all-around, 1st, 35.700.
Analesia Tapia — Vault, 8.100, 12th; bars, 7.900, 8th; beam, 8.800, 4th; floor, 7.400, 12th; all-around, 32.200, 10th.
Level 4 Jr.
Karli Cook — Vault, 7.500, 6th; bars, 8.050, 4th; beam, 9.400, 1st; floor, 8.450, 4th; all-around, 33.400, 2nd.
Ariana Sanada — Vault, 7.950, 3rd; bars, 8.100, 3rd; beam, 8.550, 5th; floor, 8.800, 2nd; all-around, 33.400, 3rd.
Level 4 Sr.
Evan Armstrong — Vault, 9.350, 1st; bars, 9.325, 1st; beam, 9.450, 1st; floor, 1st, 9.550; all-around, 1st, 37.675.
Harmony Buckley — Vault, 9.050, 2nd; bars, 8.850, 3rd; beam, 9.200, 4th; floor, 8.725, 4th; all-around, 35.825, 2nd.
Lucy Hurtienne — Vault, 8.250, 5th; bars, 8.500, 5th; beam, 9.075, 6th; floor, 8.900, 2nd; all-around, 34.725, 3rd.
Macie Baker — Vault, 8.000, 9th; bars, 8.700, 4th; beam, 8.850, 8th; floor, 8.100, 9th; all-around, 33.650, 5th.
Quinn Gibson — Vault, 7.450, 12th; bars, 7.850, 8th; beam, 9.050, 7th; floor, 7.700, 11th; all-around, 32.050, 10th.
Level 5 Sr.
Adrianna Worley — Vault, 9.250, 2nd; bars, 8.500, 3rd; beam, 9.025, 3rd; floor, 8.450, 8th; all-around, 35.225, 3rd.
XCel Bronze
Layla Blankenship — Vault, 9.300, 2nd; bars, 9.000, 3rd; beam, 9.850, 1st; floor, 8.900, 2nd; all-around, 37.050, 1st.
Malaya Molatore — Vault, 9.200, 3rd; bars, 9.100, 2nd; beam, 9.600, 2nd; floor, 8.650, 5th; all-around, 36.550, 2nd.
Ellie Locker — Vault, 9.400, 1st; bars, 9.000, 4th; beam, 9.300, 4th; floor, 8.800, 3rd; all-around, 36.500, 3rd.
Sidney Mauch — Vault, 9.200, 4th; bars, 9.150, 1st; beam, 9.100, 5th; floor, 8.400, 7th; all-around, 35.850, 4th.
Allison Poage — Vault, 8.600, 9th; bars, 8.700, 8th; beam, 9.500, 3rd; floor, 8.950, 1st; all-around, 35.750, 5th.
Lilly Knight — Vault, 8.700, 7th; bars, 8.750, 7th; beam, 9.100, 6th; floor, 8.600, 6th; all-around, 35.150, 6th; AnnMarie Crocker, Vault, 8.700, 8th; bars, 8.700, 9th; beam, 8.600, 7th; floor, 8.750, 4th; all-around, 34.750, 7th.
Kenzlee Wells — Vault, 8.800, 6th; bars, 8.900, 5th; beam, 8.600, 8th; floor, 8.400, 8th; all-around, 34.700, 8th.
Aurora LaRocque — Vault, 9.000, 5th; bars, 8.800, 6th; beam, 8.000, 9th; floor, 7.700, 9th; all-around, 33.500, 9th.
TEAM
Umpqua Valley Gymnastics (Ellie Locker, Layla Blankenship, Sidney Mauch, Malaya Malatore, Allison Poage), 74.250, 1st.
Level 4/5
UVG, 109.825, 1st.
