WINCHESTER — The Roseburg "Throwsburg" Elite Javelin Clinic, a free event featuring Zach Holland and Gabby Kearney, is scheduled for Saturday at the Tower Building at Umpqua Community College.
The clinic is open to coaches and athletes of all levels.
Check-in/registration is set for 10 a.m. The elite throwers will practice from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., then a limited number of high school athletes will be invited to practice from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Athletes are asked to bring their own javelins, workout clothes, training shoes, javelin spikes, snacks, drinks and lawn chairs.
Holland, a Glide High School graduate who just finished the 2022 college season at UCC, currently ranks fourth in the U.S. in the javelin with a throw of 264 feet, 5 inches. He won the Northwest Athletic Conference title in the javelin with a PR.
Holland finished ninth in the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials. He'll compete in the USATF Outdoor Championships, which will be held June 23-26 at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Kearney, a two-time Oregon Class 6A state javelin champion out of Roseburg High School, competed at Oklahoma for four years and was a graduate student this spring at the University of Texas. She finished sixth in the Big 12 Outdoor Championships with a throw of 144-10.
Her PR is 176-9, set during her junior year at Oklahoma when she placed second in the Big 12 meet.
Information: Alan King, UCC head track coach, 406-697-5196.
