MYRTLE CREEK — Rodeo can go this way on any given day.
Wyatt McDaniel, a 19-year-old cowboy from Yoncalla, came up empty in the three events he entered during the first performance of the South Douglas Rodeo on Saturday at the Tri-City Horsemen's Arena.
McDaniel wasn't able to put himself in position to take home a check in steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping. Some of it was lack of execution and some was just bad luck with the steer and calf not cooperating in a muddy arena.
McDaniel was the only one of four cowboys to get a time in tie-down roping, but it took him 22.1 seconds. McDaniel did the heading and partner Trey Nowlin of Yoncalla was the heeler in team roping, but Nowlin was unable to complete his task.
McDaniel received no time in steer wrestling.
"I wish we would've done a little better, but we're happy to be here," McDaniel said. "I just love everything about rodeo. I like competing."
McDaniel, a 2021 graduate of Yoncalla High School, attended Central Arizona College this year and was on the rodeo team.
"They have an awesome program. This year was a little rough (for me) and we're hoping for a better year next year," McDaniel said. "I'm just rodeoing on weekends and working during the week (this summer)."
Josh Dollins came from Myrtle Point to compete in bareback riding. The 43-year-old, who started riding when he was 10, scored 65 points aboard Howell Rodeo Company's Windwalker.
"This is actually the first horse I've been on in a good four-five years (due to an injury)," said Dollins, a 1998 graduate of North Valley High School in Merlin. "(The ride) was real quick, fast, in a hurry. I had to have a memory of a whole bunch of things all at once.
"All in all, I'm happy with it. You always want to work on more, but I'll take it. It was more just come and get on and test to see how I felt, score or not. I enjoy riding."
Dollins is among the weekend warrior cowboys. He was asked what's the rush of getting on a horse.
"It's kind of like getting ready to be in a boxing match," he replied. "You're going to try to thump on him and he's going to try to thump on you, and the best man wins again. No hard feelings one way or another, but somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. I'll take a win."
Rodeo's a family affair for Dollins and his wife, who rope together and have kids who take part.
"We have four boys and they're all involved in one form or another — from 18 to 5 years old," Dollins said.
Among the first-day adult event leaders were Brady Jardine of Sutherlin and John Jardine of Sandy in team roping (14.5 seconds), Chloe Jo May of Junction City in breakaway roping (3.6) and Bailey Davis of Scio in barrel racing (18.31). There were no official bull rides.
In novice bull riding, Casen Barkley of Redmond scored a 71. Connor Coleman of Newberg scored 58 in novice bareback riding.
It was announced as the 40th annual South Douglas Rodeo, but with the last two years getting canceled due to the pandemic the Northwest Professional Rodeo Association-sanctioned event is in year 38.
The final performance is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.
