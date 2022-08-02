Jr. Riverhawks Baseball Academy to hold player evaluations next week The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Aug 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Jr. Riverhawks Baseball Academy will be holding player evaluations for the 2023 season at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.All 11U players will meet on Aug. 8, 10U players on Aug. 9, 12U players on Aug. 10 and 13U players on Aug. 11. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and evaluations run from 6-8 p.m. each day.Players are asked to bring a bat, batting helmet, glove and tennis shoes, and all catchers need to bring catcher's gear.The season runs from March through the end of July with two-three tournaments. Games and tournaments will be played throughout the state.The player fee is $300, in addition to required fundraising efforts.Information: Guion Randol, 541-817-4721. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Player Evaluation Tournament Sport Baseball Fee Tennis Shoe Champion Field Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Space Age gas station opening soon in Roseburg Phelps' defense asks to be present during evidence processing in Douglas County Friends and neighbors in business in downtown Roseburg Suspect’s family lives in fear New business boom in Myrtle Creek TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings Jr. Riverhawks Baseball Academy to hold player evaluations next week Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4 Court filing cites inmates' abuse at Sheridan federal prison Sidewalk Chalk contest brings young artist to Myrtle Creek Summer Festival
