Kalob Watson of Roseburg raced to victory in the Pacific Racing Association Mod Shootout main event on Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.
Riley Watson of Oakland finished second and Tom Ford of Glendale was third.
Other feature race winners included Matt Klaas of Roseburg in super stocks, Donnie Fain of Winston in hardtops and Ryan Dickenson of Roseburg in hornets.
The next scheduled PRA event is the Hornets' Nest 50 on Sept. 11. Hornets, super stocks and hardtops will be in action.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
Sport Mods
1. Kalob Watson; 2. Riley Watson; 3. Tom Ford; 4. Pete Tyree; 5. Troy Gasner; 6. John Harvey; 7. Blake Harvey; 8. Monte Cox Jr.
Super Stocks
1. Matt Klaas; 2. Brian Smith; 3. Dale Roth.
Hardtops
1. Donnie Fain; 2. Kyran Greene; 3. Steve Smith; 4. Troy Gasner; 5. Brian Smith; 6. Mike Batman.
Hornets
1. Ryan Dickenson; 2. Chris Lemon; 3. Pete Lemon; 4. Gage Sharp; 5. Bart Pulse; 6. Dylan Grichar; 7. Greg Cox; 8. Brock Donald; 9. Tyler Organ; 10. Haven Smith; 11. Jalana Pynch; 12. Brandon Belton; 13. Joe House; dq, Ron Johnson.
