Kennerly takes first in Hornets Nest 50 main event at PRA program

Aug 23, 2022

Michael Kennerly of Sutherlin raced to victory in the Pacific Racing Association's Hornets Nest 50-lap feature event on Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.

Ryan Dickenson finished second and Chris Lemon third in the hornets main.

Other winners included Harlan Cox of Glide in hardtops, Oden Gambill of Oakland in junior stingers, Matt Klaas of Roseburg in super stocks and Riley Watson of Oakland in sport mods.

Saturday's Results

Main Events

Hornets
1. Michael Kennerly; 2. Ryan Dickenson; 3. Chris Lemon; 4. Gage Sharp; 5. Tyler Organ; 6. Scarlett Drake; 7. Ray Marshall; 8. Bart Pulse; 9. Sarah Hickman; 10. Andrew Hill; 11. Aaron McGrath; 12. William Edwards; 13. Joe House; 14. Valerie West; 15. Oden Gambill.

Hardtops
1. Harlan Cox; 2. Chuck Jacobs; 3. Donnie Fain; 4. Tanner Morrison; 5. Greg Hickman; 6. Steve Hopkins.

Junior Stingers
1. Oden Gambill; 2. Waylon House; 3. Faith Bryant; 4. Skylar Welchel.

Super Stocks
1. Matt Klaas; 2. Dale Roth; 3. John Doyle; 4. Robert Doyle; 5. Quade Fox; 6. Larry Means; 7. Rob Mueller; 8. Kalob Watson; 9. Gary Carnes.

Sport Mods
1. Riley Watson; 2. Mark Pothoff; 3. Monte Cox Jr.; 4. Kalob Watson; 5. Blake Harvey; 6. Dale Roth; 7. John Harvey; 8. Jesse Sharp; 9. Gage Sharp; 10. Heather Watson; 11. Greg Cox; 12. Tom Elam; 13. Jimmy Smith.
