Three drivers posted main event victories during the Pacific Racing Association's Armed Forces Night on Saturday at Douglas County Speedway.
Matt Klaas won the super stocks main, Michael Kennerly was first in the hornets feature and Brian Smith of Albany captured the hardtops main.
Trophy dash winners included Roseburg's Dale Roth (super stocks), Zach Asumendi of Roseburg and Jalana Pynch of Sutherlin (hornets) and Smith (hardtops).
The next scheduled PRA program is Championship Night on Sept. 18. Mini figure 8's, hornets, mini stocks, stuper stocks, sport mods and hardtops will be in action.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
Hardtops
1. Brian Smith, Albany; 2. Kyran Greene, Winston; 3. Steve Smith, Winston; 4. Donnie Fain, Winston; 5. Jerry Casey, Vancouver, Wash.
Super Stocks
1. Matt Klaas- Roseburg; 2. Dale Roth, Roseburg; 3. John Doyle, Roseburg; 4. Dylan Grichar, Yoncalla.
Hornets
1. Michael Kennerly, Roseburg; 2. Ryan Dickenson, Roseburg; 3. Brandon Belt, Roseburg; 4. Skyler Whelchel, Roseburg; 5. Pete Lemon, Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.