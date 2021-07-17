Matt Klaas of Roseburg won the Pacific Racing Association Super Stock Shakedown main event on Saturday at Douglas County Speedway.
Other main event winners included Harlan Cox of Glide in hardtops, Riley Watson of Oakland in sport mods and Rich Dickenson of Roseburg in hornets.
Trophy dash winners were Kyran Greene of Winston (hardtops), Watson (sport mods), Brandon Belt of Roseburg (hornets) and Klaas (super stocks).
The next scheduled program is the Outlaw 100 on Aug. 14. On the card are mini stocks, hardtops and mini figure 8's.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
Hardtops — 1. Harlan Cox, Glide; 2. Kyran Greene, Winston; 3. Brian Smith, Albany; 4. Troy Gasner, Roseburg; 5. Donnie Fain, Winston.
Sport Mods — 1. Riley Watson, Oakland; 2. Kalob Watson, Roseburg; 3. Dale Roth, Roseburg; 4. John Harvey, Wilbur; 5. Blake Harvey, Albany.
Hornets — 1. Rich Dickenson, Roseburg; 2. Ryan Dickenson, Roseburg; 3. Pete Lemon, Roseburg; 4. Zach Asumendi, Roseburg; 5. Skyler Lemon, Roseburg.
Super Stocks — 1. Matt Klaas, Roseburg; 2. John Doyle, Roseburg; 3. Dylan Grichar, Yoncalla.
