Local high school softball players have fun against Special Olympics teams TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sam Holcomb calls his shot before stepping up to the plate during a softball game held Tuesday between Douglas County Special Olympics athletes and local high school players at the Stewart Park field. Will Geschke/The News-Review Stan Johnson walks toward the batter's box during a softball game held between Special Olympics athletes and local high school players at the Stewart Park field Tuesday. Will Geschke/The News-Review Roseburg's Terra Singleton slides into second base as Special Olympian Dony McKnight makes a catch during a softball game Tuesday at Stewart Park. Will Geschke/The News-Review Brandon Hampton runs toward home to score during a softball game between Special Olympics athletes and local high school players Tuesday at Stewart Park. Will Geschke/The News-Review Special Olympian Carol Tooth steps up to the plate during a softball game Tuesday in Stewart Park against local high school players. Will Geschke/The News-Review Zenus Pringle swings his bat during a softball game Tuesday in Stewart Park between Special Olympics athletes and local high school players. Will Geschke/The News-Review Carol Tooth swings at a pitch during a softball game between Special Olympics athletes and local high school players Tuesday at Stewart Park. Will Geschke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was friendly competition on the softball diamond.Two Douglas County Special Olympics softball teams played a couple of short games against high school players from Roseburg and Glide on Tuesday at the Stewart Park field.Roseburg High School head softball coach Dave Blevins called it an opportunity for the high school kids to help the Special Olympics athletes prepare for an upcoming regional tournament."It was nice to see the girls partake in something like that," Blevins said. "It was fun." Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Oregon DMV issues 1,900 incorrect instructional permits between Sep. 2022, April 2023 Local veterans upset at Pride flag on VA grounds League of Women Voters' annual garden tour returns to Roseburg for 11th year Death Notices for June 13, 2023 Roseburg man indicted after allegedly punching 7-year-old Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Thursday's Transactions Republicans in Oregon Senate end six-week walkout that blocked bills on abortion, trans health care Local high school softball players have fun against Special Olympics teams Enough Republicans show up in Oregon Senate to end six-week walkout that blocked abortion, other key bills U.S. Open Tee Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.