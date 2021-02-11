The Douglas County Women's Slowpitch Softball Association and Douglas County Coed League recently selected new board members for the 2021 season at Sunshine Park.
The board consists of Mary K. Johnson, president; John Bruns, vice president; Allena Nelson, treasurer; and Heather Nelsen, secretary.
The seasons will tentatively begin in May and run through August. Umpires are needed for both leagues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.