The North Umpqua unified basketball team poses with the championship trophy. Pictured in uniform, from left to right, are Ana Oliva, Jayden Iverson, Kaydee Blanchfill, Jayden Churchwell, Tiara Martin, Nichole Noffsinger, Noah Leary, Kayden Marshall, Tristan McMullin, Gino Martinez, Gabe Rosen, Jayden Bigford, Lacy Brundage, Brinleigh Lewis and Zachariah Smith. Student helpers are Bella Sybrant, Nessa Hook and Addy Joyner. Coach Jerry Fauci is standing at left and coach Matt Sybrant is standing at right.
The North Umpqua unified basketball team, consisting of players from Yoncalla and Elkton, won the state championship recently at Forest Grove High School.
North Umpqua defeated Oregon City and won the title with a 49-46 victory over Parkrose. Oregon City beat Sutherlin for third place.
North Umpqua went undefeated this season, beating much larger schools. Jerry Fauci and Matt Sybrant coached the team.
Unified Sports is an inclusive sports program that unites Special Olympics athletes (individuals with intellectual disabilities) and partners (individuals without intellectual disabilities) as teammates for training and competition. Yoncalla and Elkton combined students for a unified team. The basketball teams are also coed and combined middle and high school.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
