The 2023 Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken baseball and softball season, which involves around 1,300 kids from around central Douglas County, began earlier this month and runs through early June at Roseburg's Gaddis Park and other playing fields in the county.
The baseball divisions include T-ball (5-6 year-olds coed), Rookies (7-8 coed), Minors (9-10) and Majors (11-12). The Babe Ruth (13-15) season will begin in May.
For softball, the divisions are coach pitch (7-8), 10U, 12U and 14U.
Weather permitting, games are held Monday through Saturday at Gaddis Park.
Jim Collins, president of U.V. Cal Ripken, was pleased with the turnout. He noted 380 kids took part in the league five years ago and the number grew to 800 last year.
"We're trying to get more participation throughout the county," Collins said. "We call it a partnership with all these recreation leagues throughout the county. The board is putting an emphasis on making it a better experience for the kids."
Collins said an All-Star tournament is scheduled at the end of the season and Gaddis Park is scheduled to host three state tournaments.
The Umpqua Community College baseball team is hosting a baseball & softball camp for players ages 6-15 on Sunday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $20 per player.
