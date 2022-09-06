220731-spt-briksen-02 (copy)

Briksen Pavlak, 11, finished one stroke behind 30-year-old Kenneth Helms of Eugene Monday at the 4th annual Monster Labor Day Shootout at Eugene's Alton Baker Park. Pavlak was the youngest player in the tournament's intermediate division.

 Mike Henneke/The News-Review

EUGENE — Myrtle Creek 11-year-old Briksen Pavlak placed second in the intermediate division Monday at the fourth annual Monster Labor Day Shootout disc golf tournament at Alton Baker Park.

