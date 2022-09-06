Briksen Pavlak, 11, finished one stroke behind 30-year-old Kenneth Helms of Eugene Monday at the 4th annual Monster Labor Day Shootout at Eugene's Alton Baker Park. Pavlak was the youngest player in the tournament's intermediate division.
EUGENE — Myrtle Creek 11-year-old Briksen Pavlak placed second in the intermediate division Monday at the fourth annual Monster Labor Day Shootout disc golf tournament at Alton Baker Park.
Briksen finished the two-round event with a score of four under par, one stroke behind 30-year-old Kenneth Helms of Eugene, missing a 45-foot putt into an elevated basket which caromed off the cage.
Briksen and Helms were tied at three-under after Monday's first round, both having up-and-down rounds. Briksen carded six birdies and three bogeys in the opening round while Helms had seven birdies and four bogeys.
In the second round, Helms was again erratic with five birdies and three bogeys, while Briksen had a stretch of 12 consecutive pars. A birdie on the par-3 15th pullled Briksen into a tie with Helms at 4-under, but Helms answered with a birdie on the next hole to move to 5-under and hold on for the win.
The next youngest player in the intermediate division — which was not based on age group but players' Professional Disc Golf Association rating — was 16 years old.
Pavlak is scheduled to compete in the 18-and-younger division of the Eugene Disc Golf Celebration, which will be held Saturday at Dexter Park in Dexter.
