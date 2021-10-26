The Pacific Racing Association announced its season point champions for the 2021 season during its banquet on Oct. 16 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Winning titles were Ryan Dickenson of Roseburg (hornets), Kieri Smith of Myrtle Point (mini stocks), Matt Klaas of Roseburg (super stocks), Kyran Greene of Roseburg (hardtops) and Riley Watson of Oakland (sport mods).
Runner-ups included Brandon Belt of Sutherlin (hornets), Dale Roth of Roseburg (mini stocks, super stocks), Brian Smith of Lebanon (hardtops) and Kalob Watson of Wilbur (sport mods).
2021 PRA Final Standings
Hornets
1. Ryan Dickenson, Roseburg; 2. Brandon Belt, Sutherlin; 3. Skyler Whelchel, Sutherlin; 4. Bart Pulse, Roseburg; 5. Gage Sharp, Oakland; 6. Zach Asumendi, Roseburg; 7. Timothy Smith, Winston; 8. Pete Lemon, Winston; 9. Rich Dickenson, Roseburg; 10. Jalana Pynch, Sutherlin; 11. Haven Smith, Winston; 12. Ron Johnson, Roseburg; 13. Sarah Hickman, Sutherlin; 14. Chris Lemon, Winston; 15. Joe House, Roseburg; 16. William Edwards, Roseburg.
Mini Stocks
1. Kieri Smith, Myrtle Point; 2. Dale Roth, Roseburg; 3. Chuck Jacobs, Roseburg; 4. Karl Smith, Myrtle Point.
Super Stocks
1. Matt Klaas, Roseburg; 2. Dale Roth, Roseburg.
Hardtops
1. Kyran Greene, Roseburg; 2. Brian Smith, Lebanon; 3. Donnie Fain, Roseburg; 4. Steve Smith, Winston; 5. Harlon Cox, Glide; 6. Troy Gasner, Roseburg; 7. Mike Batman, Roseburg.
Sport Mods
1. Riley Watson, Oakland; 2. Kalob Watson, Wilbur; 3. Blake Harvey, Albany; 4. Tom Ford, Glendale; 5. John Harvey, Wilbur; 6. Dale Roth, Roseburg; 7. Monte Cox Jr., Oakland.
