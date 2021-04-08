The first Pacific Racing Association event of the 2021 season is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Douglas County Speedway.
The Easter Egg Hunt Enduro, a 200-lap race, is set to begin at 2 p.m. Gates open at noon.
The official PRA season opener, a double points race, will be held on May 1, weather permitting. The program will include mini figure 8's, hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, sport mods and hardtops.
Grandstand seating prices are $15 for ages 13-and-up and $5 for 12-and-under. An individual season pass is available for $150 and a season family pass (two adults and unlimited youth) is $300.
Information: www.douglascountyspeedway.com.
2021 PRA SCHEDULE
(Schedule is tentative due to COVID-19 mandates)
Saturday — Easter Egg Hunt Enduro.
April 17 — Test N Tune.
April 24 — Test N Tune.
May 1 — Season opener: Mini figure 8's, hornets, mini stocks.
May 15 — Hornets, mini stocks, sport mods, mini figure 8's.
June 12 — Hornets, super stocks, hardtops.
June 19 — Hornets, mini stocks, sport mods.
July 9 — Hardtop Challenge: Hornets, sport mods, hardtops, mini figure 8's.
July 10 — Smalley Trucking street drags.
July 17 — Hornets, super stocks, sport mods.
Aug. 14 — Outlaw 100: Mini stocks, hardtops, mini figure 8's.
Aug. 28 — Mod Shootout: Hornets, sport mods, hardtops.
Sept. 11 — Hornets' Nest 50: Hornets, super stocks, hardtops.
Sept. 18 — Championship Night: Mini figure 8's, hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, sport mods, hardtops.
Oct. 23 — Track N Treat Enduro.
