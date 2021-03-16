Sign-ups for Boys & Girls Lacrosse Club — 2021 Flex 6 Lacrosse — have started and run through April 2 at the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley, located at 1144 NE Cedar St. in Roseburg.
The program is for boys and girls in grades 2-8. Games will be held on Saturdays beginning in April. Cost is $100 and includes a T-shirt and use of equipment.
A parent/guardian must register their child at the B&G between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the registration period. Partial scholarships are available for those who qualify based on a sliding scale.
Information: 541-440-9505, or online, www.bgcuv.org.
