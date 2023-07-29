Roseburg’s Alexander Totoian is considered a rising star on the youth tennis scene.
The 5-foot-9, 130-pounder, who turned 13 on March 17, has made impressive strides on the court since taking up the game five years ago.
“Just a lot of hard work, I guess,” Totoian replied, when asked why his game has developed. “Playing a lot is what does it.
“I love tennis a lot, it’s the only sport I play. I used to play soccer and swim, but I like tennis the best. I’m pretty good ... I’m kind of in the middle of the pack and getting up there, I think.”
Alexander — the son of Doru and Rodica Totoian — moved up to the 14-and-under division this year and is listed as a four-star recruit for the Class of 2028. He’s currently ranked 187th nationally, ninth in the Pacific Northwest and first among southern Oregon players by the United States Tennis Association.
Totoian was ranked as high as No. 4 in doubles (with Asher Yuan of Long Beach, California) and No. 35 in singles nationally in 12U. Totoian and Yuan won the coveted Gold Ball in doubles at the USTA 12s Winter National Championships in Tucson, Arizona, in January.
“(The most rewarding thing for me) is winning,” Totoian said. “The competition is the best part, the best feeling about it. I like to win, I don’t like losing. It’s not easy to push yourself, but I keep doing it because I want to get better at what I do and want to be up there.”
Totoian trains six days a week, traveling to Eugene three-four days for practice at the Eugene Swim & Tennis Club. The rest of his time is spent in Roseburg at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center. He takes Sundays off.
“I would say my strengths are my forehand, serve and net game,” he said. “I can improve on being more consistent and faster on the court, and getting to more balls. I can also improve on the mental part. Not getting frustrated, and staying calm and poised.”
Those who work with Totoian call him easy to coach and feel his future is promising as a player.
“First of all, he’s a great kid. That’s my favorite thing about him,” said Jeremy Root, a former Roseburg High School coach who’s the current director of tennis at UVTC. “He’s just a nice kid and fun to play with.
“He’s hard on himself, but you barely notice — it’s just amazing how well he controls his behavior. It’s exciting to see his growth.”
Calle Hanssen, who was the director of tennis at UVTC for a short time ending in May of 2021, holds a similar position at the Eugene Swim & Tennis Club.
“When we started (with Alex at UVTC), he had a game but made a lot of errors,” said Hanssen, a Sweden native who was an All-American at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. “He had really nice technique, but hadn’t played a lot of matches. Had a really good tennis IQ and was pretty smart out there.
“As we cleaned him up, he started to compete more and played in more tournaments and started to see what was important. I think gaining a lot of experience helped his progression and he has developed really fast. He’s growing and playing a pretty good game.
“He’s motivated. He lives and breathes tennis, which is good,” Hanssen added.
Totoian believes playing doubles has improved his singles game.
“I play more singles than doubles, but I like doubles,” he said. “You get to work on your volleys in doubles.”
Totoian credited Martin Zumpft (a former UVTC director of tennis), Hanssen and Root for his improvement as a player. He also mentioned three adults who play with him — Mark Stockwell, Ben Streitz and Michael Stearns.
Alexander appreciates the support of his parents. Doru Totoian, a doctor, has a medical practice in Roseburg.
“They help me a lot to get where I am,” the younger Totoian said.
Totoian describes himself off the court as happy, mellow, competitive, laid back, friendly and energetic.
“The kids (at ESTC) like him. He’s a pretty happy kid,” Hanssen said. “He’s always listening, respectful and wants to learn. I’m excited to see what he’s capable of doing.”
Totoian excels on the academic side as well. He does school online and is a straight-A student. His favorite subject is science, and he enjoys reading, yoga, drawing and traveling.
“Without the grades you don’t get to play tennis and go into other things, so that comes first,” he said.
Looking ahead, Totoian plans to play on the RHS boys team in the spring of 2025.
“I want to play Division 1 tennis, and after that go pro if I can,” he said. “But I want to get my education first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.