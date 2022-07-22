Roseburg Distance Runners Camp set for Aug. 8-12 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jul 22, 2022 Jul 22, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Roseburg Distance Runners Camp — Runnapalooza — will be held Aug. 8-12 in the Roseburg High School quad near the Finlay Field track.Nathan and Mary Eckman are the camp directors. Nathan Eckman is the head cross country coach at RHS.Runners ages 12-18 will work out from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.Cost is $60, and includes a camp T-shirt, camp picture and fruit. Mail applications to Roseburg Distance Camp, 1247 NW Domenico Dr., Roseburg, 97471.Information: Nathan Eckman, email neckman@roseburg.k12.or.us. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nathan Eckman Roseburg High School Roseburg Distance Runners Camp Sport Touristic Facilities Camp Mary Eckman Picture Fruit Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Troy Russell Phelps in custody for disappearance, murder of Kendra Hanks Family awaits answers in Kendra Hanks' disappearance Police ask for help in locating missing Winston teen Tuck’s Place: home to crafts, food and drink Roseburg woman on ballot for Oregon governor in November TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Hastings Village: A home for some of Sutherlin’s houseless University offers tuition discount to Native Americans No bail for Phelps in murder, kidnapping case AWPPW Local 78 Graphic Packaging ULP Strike Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in U.S., officials say
