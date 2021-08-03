The Roseburg High Football Camp began Monday at RHS's Finlay Field.
The youth camp — open to all Douglas County kids — runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday. The high school camp — for RHS students — runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 12.
Dave Heuberger, the RHS head football coach, is the camp's director and is joined by his high school staff and guest coaches. The youth camp is taught by high school coaches and players.
The camp will emphasize fundamentals and technique. Pads will not be needed, but cleats are recommended.
Cost for the youth camp is $50 and the high school camp is $75, and both will include a T-shirt.
Information: Heuberger, 971-285-6497, or dheuberger@roseburg.k12.or.us.
