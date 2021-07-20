The Roseburg High School softball alumni game will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Stewart Park field.
The game is a fundraiser for the Indian Fastpitch summer softball program, which is in need of new helmets and uniforms for next year.
The alumni team will be coached by current RHS coach Dave Blevins, Jay Conn and George Decker. Their opponent, the state champion Indian Fastpitch 18U team, will be coached by RHS assistant John Reynolds.
Admission is free, but there will be a donation jar for anyone wishing to contribute.
Information: Blevins, 541-378-2187; Makinna Akers, 541-643-6445.
