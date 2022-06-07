Preston Johnson in 2,000 steeplechase

Roseburg's Preston Johnson clears the barrier in the 2,000-meter steeplechase during the El Jefe track and field on May 27 at South Eugene High School. Johnson finished third.

 Photo courtesy of Nathan Eckman

EUGENE — A handful of Roseburg track and field athletes competed in the El Jefe meet on May 27 at South Eugene High School.

The meet is held in honor of Jeff Hess, the former South Eugene coach. Hess was also a head coach at Glendale.

Preston Smith, competing unattached, finished third in the open high school 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 6:33.72, qualifying him for the Nike Outdoor Nationals meet at Hayward Field.

Timothy Johnson placed sixth in the 2,000 steeplechase, clocking 6:57.86. Peyton Fisher set a PR in the open high school mile run, finishing 23rd in 4:52.30.

In related news, the Eckman sisters both qualified for the Nike Outdoor Nationals in the 3,000 meters with their top times from the regular high school season.

Eliza Eckman met the standard in the in the Elite 3,000 with her spring best (10:03.85), while Sylvia Eckman qualified in the Freshman 3,000 (10:56.02).

Eliza Eckman has elected not to run at nationals due to getting ready for college at Oregon State University, but Sylvia is expected to compete.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.