Roseburg High track athletes compete in El Jefe meet

Jun 7, 2022

EUGENE — A handful of Roseburg track and field athletes competed in the El Jefe meet on May 27 at South Eugene High School.

The meet is held in honor of Jeff Hess, the former South Eugene coach. Hess was also a head coach at Glendale.

Preston Smith, competing unattached, finished third in the open high school 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 6:33.72, qualifying him for the Nike Outdoor Nationals meet at Hayward Field.

Timothy Johnson placed sixth in the 2,000 steeplechase, clocking 6:57.86. Peyton Fisher set a PR in the open high school mile run, finishing 23rd in 4:52.30.

In related news, the Eckman sisters both qualified for the Nike Outdoor Nationals in the 3,000 meters with their top times from the regular high school season.

Eliza Eckman met the standard in the in the Elite 3,000 with her spring best (10:03.85), while Sylvia Eckman qualified in the Freshman 3,000 (10:56.02).

Eliza Eckman has elected not to run at nationals due to getting ready for college at Oregon State University, but Sylvia is expected to compete.
