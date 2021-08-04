Roseburg High School head volleyball coach Vicki Crowl is looking forward to seeing what the Indians can accomplish on the court during a full season this fall.
The Tribe played a truncated 2021 winter/spring schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, finishing with a record of 8-5. Roseburg played teams from southern Oregon only and didn’t get to experience any state playoff matches.
Keep your fingers crossed we’ll have a normal 2021 fall sports season.
“I think we’ll have depth and be very competitive,” Crowl said following the conclusion of the Roseburg volleyball skills camp for girls in grades 5-8 on Wednesday at the Roseburg High Auxiliary Gym.
“The girls are really excited, but they’re starting to get a little nervous with the new stuff (increased COVID-19 cases) coming out. After last year, you don’t know what’s going to happen. But as of now, we’re on a normal schedule.”
Roseburg lost five players to graduation, including four who are planning to play at Umpqua Community College this fall. They are Madison Carter, Sierra Paroz, Alisha Sabins and Ellie Bruton.
Haylee Schulze also graduated.
Paroz was a first-team all-league selection and Carter made the second team during the winter/spring season.
Among the returning players for the Tribe include seniors Micah Lake, Kylee Carpenter, Addison Weckerle, Jaden Warmouth and Ryley Bryson, juniors Hayden Pinard, Grace Luttrell and Kennedy Baylis-Hines, and sophomores Kinsey Brelage and Emma Fairbairn.
Bryson, Pinard and Lake received honorable mention all-league.
“We’ve been having open gyms throughout the summer, with 20-30 girls showing up,” said Crowl, who’s entering her third year in charge of the program.
There was a small turnout for the skills camp, which Crowl attributed to summer school and other commitments. Among the instructors for the camp included Crowl’s staff, current players and former RHS standout Chay Swenson.
“The girls had a lot of fun, and improved a ton (over three days),” the coach said. “We just worked on basic skills and were hoping to instill a love of volleyball in them, and hope they pass it on to other girls.”
Fall sports practices for football, volleyball, soccer and cross country for Oregon’s high school teams begin on Aug. 16. The Roseburg volleyball team is scheduled to open its season on Aug. 26 with a nonconference match in Springfield against Thurston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.