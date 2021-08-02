The Roseburg Volleyball Skills Camp, for players in grades 5-8, started Monday and runs through Wednesday at RHS's Robertson Memorial Gym.
Campers are receiving instruction and practice in all of the fundamental skills of volleyball: passing, setting, hitting, serving, defensive techniques and basic team offense and defense. Roseburg head coach Vicki Crowl and her staff are instructing the camp, with help from some RHS players.
Cost is $40 and includes a camp T-shirt.
Information: Crowl, 541-643-4498.
