BOISE, Idaho — The Roseburg Y Swim Team represented the state of Oregon at the Northwest Region YMCA Championships March 4-6, winning its division which included seven teams.
The Roseburg Y took 14 swimmers to the meet, which attracted teams from Alaska, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon. The event was held at the West YMCA & Boise City Aquatic Center.
Competing for Roseburg were Dominic Colvin, Trevor Knox, Hyrum McGinnis, Charles Anderson, Porter Bishop, William Young-Seidemann, Jonathon Hlavinka, Lauren Doan, Alena Howard, Amber Todd, Natalie Ramirez, Irelyn Weaver, London Weaver and Mallory Colvin.
Coaches were Christy Todd, Dave Myhill and Maisie Smith.
Winning events were Knox in the boys 15-and-over 200-yard freestyle (1:54.12), Dominic Colvin in the boys 15-and-over 1,650 free (18:43.2) and Irelyn Weaver in the girls 13-14 200 breaststroke (2:47.96).
Finishing second were Dominic Colvin in the 100 backstroke (55.94), Ramirez in the 500 free (6:14.97) and Irelyn Weaver in the 50 breast (8:34.82).
The boys 15-and-over 400 relay team of Dominic Colvin, Anderson, Bishop and Knox finished third (3:32.70), and the same quartet placed third in the 400 medley relay (3:52.94).
The girls 13-14 200 free relay team of Irelyn Weaver, London Weaver, Mallory Colvin and Ramirez finished fourth (1:56.59).
Dominic Colvin was the high scorer in the meet for Roseburg with 79 points, followed by Irelyn Weaver (76) and Knox (72).
"It was a great meet for the swimmers," Christy Todd said. "It was fun to swim in a different pool against swimmers we don't normally compete against. It was bittersweet to watch some of my senior swimmers compete in the last meet of their lives, but a positive way to end the short-course season."
