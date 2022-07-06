It appears Aaron Familio has found his calling in the sporting world.
The 13-year Roseburg resident, who’ll be an eighth-grader at Fremont Middle School this fall, recently concluded a successful spring club soccer season with the Eugene Timbers’ premier team.
Familio wanted to test his skills at a higher level after playing with the Umpqua United team in Roseburg. He joined the Timbers last fall and feels he has made good strides in his game.
Familio is the lone Roseburg player on the team.
“I was looking for better competition and it’s been great,” the 5-foot-7 Familio said Wednesday during an interview at Fir Grove Field. “I’ve definitely gotten a lot better playing for Eugene. I’m faster and stronger, and a better overall player.
“I like the competition, I’m very competitive. I’m a more confident player and it’s really fun.”
In 2013, the club changed its name to Eugene Timbers Futbol Club and joined the Timbers Alliance. The Timbers Alliance is a network of strategic partnerships between the Portland Timbers and elite youth clubs in Oregon. Through the Alliance, Eugene Timbers FC has access to share resources with other club and the Portland Timbers to aid in player development.
Familio’s Eugene Timbers premier team advanced to the championship game of the State Cup before losing 3-2. They qualified for the regional tournament in Boise, Idaho, and finished 1-1-1.
One of the highlights of the season for Familio, a striker, was scoring a goal 10 seconds into the State Cup title contest.
“That did surprise me,” he said. “My teammate (Connor Knobelspiesse) had a perfect long ball over the top.”
Familio got his introduction to soccer when he was 3. His father, Alex, was a semi-pro player in England (where the Familios lived for 10 years). His mother, Kelsy, is a 2001 graduate of Glide High School and was a multi-sport athlete (soccer included) for the Wildcats as Kelsy Croll.
Aaron’s grandmother, Dana Croll, is a former girls soccer coach at Glide.
“My dad started playing with me when I was really young, and I liked it and continued with it,” Familio said. “I want to keep playing as long as I can.”
Familio, who’s played traveling club basketball, is also an honors student at Fremont with a 4.0 GPA. His favorite subject is math.
“Good grades are needed to play at a high level,” he said.
Familio might give track and field a shot when he attends Roseburg High School down the road. His older sister, Elena, is entering her junior year and is a member of the team.
For now, Familio’s focus is on soccer. The fall club season is right around the corner, and Familio and his mother headed to Eugene Wednesday for the first practice.
“It’s definitely worth the travel because I continue to improve,” he said.
