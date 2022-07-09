Sand volleyball tournament scheduled for July 29 at Millsite Park The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jul 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The new sand volleyball courts at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek were built during the summer of 2021. Photo courtesy of Kelli Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MYRTLE CREEK — South Umpqua High School will hold a fundraising sand volleyball tournament on July 29 at the Millsite Park courts.The event will begin at 4 p.m. and run during the Summer Festival. It's a 3-on-3 coed tournament and is for ages 13-and-up.Entry fee is $40 per team and deadline to register is July 20.Information: Tonya Smith, 541-643-1382. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament Volleyball Sport Fundraising Entry Fee Sand Court Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Plans for Thundering Water gaining momentum Nostalgia for sale in Downtown Roseburg Del Taco working to help employees after Saturday fire Couple escapes early Monday morning Roseburg fire Celebration, Winston Style TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FULL TIME POSITION Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News 39th annual Show-N-Shine brings hundreds of cars, thousands of people to Melrose Vineyards Sand volleyball tournament scheduled for July 29 at Millsite Park Yosemite wildfire threatens grove of iconic sequoia trees Dr. Stewart's breaks out, hands Salem Withnell Dodgers 12-3 loss BENEFITS OF COLONOSCOPY OUTWEIGH RISK OF IBS FLARE
