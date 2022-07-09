Sand volleyball courts

The new sand volleyball courts at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek were built during the summer of 2021.

 Photo courtesy of Kelli Johnson

MYRTLE CREEK — South Umpqua High School will hold a fundraising sand volleyball tournament on July 29 at the Millsite Park courts.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and run during the Summer Festival. It's a 3-on-3 coed tournament and is for ages 13-and-up.

Entry fee is $40 per team and deadline to register is July 20.

Information: Tonya Smith, 541-643-1382.

