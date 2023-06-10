Seth Christian (09) of Roseburg leads the pack during the hornets qualifier Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg. Christian placed first in the main event and finished second in the street stock feature Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
Seth Christian (09) of Roseburg leads the pack during the hornets qualifier Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg. Christian placed first in the main event and finished second in the street stock feature Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Jon Debenedetti (21J) of Rogue River exits a corner during a heat at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Friday night. He won the modifieds main event.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Jake Mayden (5M) of Springfield works on his car between races. He placed fourth in the modifieds main event Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Dave Siewell (56) of North Bend and Tyler Tullos (37) of Bandon duel during a heat. Siewell placed first in the street stock main event Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
A Roseburg Race Promotions worker talks through his headset as racers line up before a heat on Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
A woman talks to a driver in the pits before the heats begin Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Seth Christian (09) of Roseburg takes the high line during the street stock main event. Christian finished second in the street stock main Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Roseburg Race Promotions track crew members talk during hot laps on Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
A Roseburg Race Promotions track crew member waves to the Roseburg Towing truck as he inspects the track before qualifying begins on Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
Seth Christian of Roseburg raced to victory in the hornets class main event during the Roseburg Race Promotions' Douglas County Dirt Track program on Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Christian is a 2021 graduate of Douglas High School. Burnie Bryant of Sutherlin finished second.
Other main event winners included Jon Debenedetti of Rogue River (modifieds), Chuck Carson of Springfield (sport modifieds) and Dave Siewell of North Bend (street stocks).
Douglas County Dirt Track, which is in its first season at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, opened on May 12 following some rainouts.
"It has been a little bit of a challenge," said Brian Crockett, one of four members of the RRP team along with Steven Snawder, Michael Crisp and Brad McMaster. "The first two nights were terrific (attendance-wise), but the (dirt) track wasn't settled. Last night was our fifth race of the season and the track has gotten better each time."
"We have a big following and (dirt track racing) is where the excitement is," Snawder said. "We had a lot of local driver that had been leaving Roseburg and racing at other places in the past, and now we have our track here. We have a lot of help and volunteers."
The next scheduled event at the fairgrounds is the Northern Auto Racing Club King of the West Sprints featuring 410 sprint cars on June 16. Also in action are limited sprints and dwarf cars.
Hot laps being at 6 p.m., followed by racing at 7.
"That should be our biggest event of the year," Crockett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.