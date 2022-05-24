Rich Dickenson (hornets), Waylon House (junior stingers), Jimmy Smith (hardtops), Matt Klaas (super stocks), Karl Smith (mini stocks) and Kalob Watson (sport mods) posted main event wins during the first Pacific Racing Association program of the season on May 14 at Douglas County Speedway.
The season opener on May 7 was rained out and may be rescheduled.
The next scheduled PRA program will be held June 11, weather permitting. The "Thunder in the Valley" will feature hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, hardtops and sport mods.
May 14 Results
Main Events
Hornets
1. Rich Dickenson; 2. Michael Kennerly; 3. Neil Pecor; 4. Ryan Dickenson; 5. Bruce Miller; 6. Robert Bryant; 7. Brandon Belt; 8. Bart Pulse; 9. Joe House; 10. Jake Gott; 11. Oden Gambill; 12. Chuck Jacobs; 13. Elijah Miller; 14. William Edwards; 15. Aaron McGrath.
Junior Stingers
1. Waylon House; 2. Jake Gott; 3. Oden Gambill.
Hardtops
1. Jimmy Smith; 2. Kyron Greene; 3. Don Fain; 4. Chuck Jacobs; 5. Steve Hopkins; 6. Brian Lenihan.
Super Stocks
1. Matt Klaas; 2. Dale Roth; 3. John Doyle; 4. Scott Lehman; 5. Larry Means.
Mini Stocks
1. Karl Smith; 2. Ben Forsman; 3. Joe Forsman.
Sport Mods
1. Kalob Watson; 2. Riley Watson; 3. Tom Elam; 4. John Harvey; 5. Mark Pothoff; 6. Blake Harvey; 7. Gage Sharp; 8. Jesse Sharp; 9. Jimmy Smith; 10. Monte Cox Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.