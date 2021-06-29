Despite starting the 20-lap mini stock main event race down one lap, Karl Smith of Myrtle Point rallied and pulled out a win over Roseburg's Chuck Jacobs in a photo finish during a Pacific Racing Association program on June 19 at Douglas County Speedway.
Chris Lemon of Roseburg finished first in the Hornet Shuffle fun race, while Rich Dickenson won the hornet feature. Herman Pulyer of Wilderville won the sport mods main.
The next scheduled event at the speedway is the Hardtop Challenge on July 9 during Graffiti Weekend. The show will include hardtops, hornets, sport mods and mini figure 8's.
June 19 Results
Main Events
Mini Stocks — 1. Karl Smith, Myrtle Point; 2. Chuck Jacobs, Roseburg; 3. Dale Roth, Roseburg; 4. Keri Smith, Myrtle Point.
Sport Mods — 1. Herman Pulyer, Wilderville; 2. Blake Harvey, Albany; 3. Kaleb Watson, Roseburg; 4. John Harvey, Roseburg; 5. Dale Roth, Roseburg; 6. Riley Watson, Oakland; 7. Pete Tyree, Prineville; 8. Tom Ford, Glendale.
Hornets — 1. Rich Dickenson, Roseburg; 2. Zach Asumendi, Roseburg; 3. Ryan Dickenson, Roseburg; 4. Ron Johnson, Roseburg; 5. Brandon Belt, Roseburg; 6. Joe House, Roseburg; 7. Pete Lemon, Roseburg; 8. Bart Pulse, Roseburg; 9. Sarah Hickman, Sutherlin; 10. Chris Lemon, Roseburg; 11. Gage Sharp, Oakland; 12. Lexi Grichar, Yoncalla; 13. Jalana Pynch, Sutherlin.
Hornet Shuffle — 1. Chris Lemon, Roseburg; 2. Brandon Belt, Roseburg; 3. Bart Pulse, Roseburg; 4. Pete Lemon, Roseburg; 5. Ron Johnson, Roseburg; 6. Zach Asumendi, Roseburg; 7. Greg Hickman, Sutherlin.
