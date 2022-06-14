MYRTLE CREEK — Following a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the South Douglas Rodeo returns on Father's Day weekend at the Tri-City Horsemen’s Arena.

Performances will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tiedown roping, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing and cow milking. Kids’ events are mutton bustin’, steer riding, goat tying, junior barrel racing and junior bull riding.

The rodeo is sanctioned by the Northwest Professional Rodeo Association.

Information: 541-580-7788, or email jamiemcelmurry@chiwest.com.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

