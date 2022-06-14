South Douglas Rodeo set for this weekend in Myrtle Creek The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jun 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MYRTLE CREEK — Following a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the South Douglas Rodeo returns on Father's Day weekend at the Tri-City Horsemen’s Arena.Performances will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.Events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tiedown roping, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing and cow milking. Kids’ events are mutton bustin’, steer riding, goat tying, junior barrel racing and junior bull riding.The rodeo is sanctioned by the Northwest Professional Rodeo Association.Information: 541-580-7788, or email jamiemcelmurry@chiwest.com. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bull Douglas Rodeo Riding Zoology Equitation Sport Events Bronc Cow Weekend Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg sports bar owner targets dance club expansion Roseburg couple plead guilty in 2021 death of Camas Valley man Dr. James William Daskalos In-N-Out Burger construction moving right along Paddle boarders injured after going over Winchester Dam TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Help Wanted Bruce Standley Construction Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Brownson Logging is Hiring GROUNDS, MAINTENANCE & TRANSPORTATION SUPPORT Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Children’s Hospital Los Angeles: o melhor tratamento pediátrico da Califórnia e da região Pacífico dos Estados Unidos Conservation groups sue feds to protect old-growth forests Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend Linfield pitcher Tayah Kelley selected second-team All-American Oakland's Brooksby playing in OBCA All-Star Series
