SUTHERLIN — Sutherlin Valley Recreation and the Umpqua Community College track and field coaches are sponsoring clinics on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 at the Sutherlin High School track.
Each session will start at 6 p.m. Instruction will be given to track athletes ages 12-18 in preparation, hydration, proper footwear, nutrition, stretching, goal setting and individual events.
Cost for all the clinics and a T-shirt is $25.
Information: Heather Price, 541-529-9461; Alan King, 541-440-7853.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.