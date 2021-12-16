Travel basketball coaches are needed in grades 5-8 in the Roseburg area, Roseburg High School head boys basketball coach Jordan Humphreys said.

The season will run from January to March, with games being held on the weekends. Coaches will be expected to hold three-four practices each week.

Information: email, jordanbhumphreys@gmail.com.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

