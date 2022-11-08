Turkey Shoot set for Sunday at Roseburg Rod & Gun Club The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINCHESTER — The Roseburg Rod & Gun Club will host a Turkey Shoot on Sunday.The event is open to club members and the general public. The fee is $40 per person. Sign-ups and registration begin at 9:30 a.m.Competitors will be using shotguns to break targets and win a turkey or other meat prizes. Each competitor starts at the 21-yard line and will shoot on five squads.Each participant needs to bring eye and hearing protection. Shotgun shells need to be 7 1/2 or smaller shot and are available for purchase.Information: Daro Handy, 541-784-6096. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Turkey Shoot Competitor Sport Weaponry Gun Club Prize Meat Roseburg Rod Target Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN CITY OF CANYONVILLE T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular Two shot during several-hours standoff in Green District neighborhood Reedsport mayor candidate answers questions about his past PacifiCorp settles with two families who were victims of Archie Creek Fire Cutting-edge competition held at the old Kruse Farms Guest column: The broken promise of salmon hatcheries Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 9 Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 9 Sports Betting Line MLB Pitching Comparison MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
