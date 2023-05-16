FORTUNA, Calif. — Two students with the Roseburg Martial Arts Academy successfully passed their Black Belt test on May 5. The testing was directed by seven Master instructors from around the Pacific Northwest.
Dominic Hunt, a 16-year-old, and Abigail Vickers, 19, were informed of their passing grades the following day when they both won Grand Championship cups in their respective divisions.
Hunt won the youth male championship cup, finishing first in weapons form and sparring and taking second in open hand forms. Vickers won the adult female championship, placing first in weapons form and open hand forms and finishing third in sparring.
Hunt and Vickers won the color belt cups and are eligible to compete for the Black Belt cup next year with their promotion to Black Belt.
Other Roseburg Martial Arts members placed well in the following divisions. Roseburg Martial Arts is owned by John Auer.
Natalie Chandler — Adult Female Black Belt, 3rd in weapons, 3rd in form and 3rd in sparring.
Kinsey Lancaster — Female Cho Dan Bo, 2nd in weapons, 1st in form and first in sparring.
Zoe Vickers — Female Cho Dan Bo, 1st in weapons, 2nd in form and 3rd in sparring.
Thomas Crago — Male 15 Red Belt, 3rd in weapons, 3rd in form.
Eric Hoover — Male 15 Red Belt, 2nd in weapons, 2nd in form and 3rd in sparring.
Noah Osman — 7 Brown Belt, 3rd in weapons, 2nd in form and 2nd in sparring.
Adam Osman — 10 Brown Belt, didn't place.
Maya Osman — Little Dragon, didn't place.
Lolo Crago — Little Dragon, didn't place.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.