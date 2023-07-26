The Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken 9-and-under and 10U baseball teams reached the Saturday semifinals of their respective Pacific Northwest regional championship tournaments, but fell two wins shy of advancing to the World Series.
In Eugene, the UVCR 9U squad went 3-1 in pool play to advance to the championship semifinals, beating Bozeman, Montana, 10-7 and losing to Kennewick American 11-2 Thursday, then sweeping Wenatchee, Washington, 5-4 and Nampa, Idaho, 9-8 Friday.
The UVCR 9Us were eliminated in the semifinals with a 3-0 loss to Kelso, Washington, which eventually fell to Kennewick American in the regional championship game.
Umpqua Valley’s 10U team went undefeated in pool play in its tournament in Longview, Washington. UVCR scored a pair of run-rule wins over Lower Columbia (15-2) and Meridian, Idaho (12-2) Thursday, then edged Bozeman (3-1) and Black Hills, Washington (4-1) Friday to finish 4-0 in pool play.
The UVCR 10U squad advanced to Saturday’s championship semifinals, beating Wenatchee 3-0 but losing in the championship game to north Oregon champion West Linn 14-3. Umpqua Valley’s 14-year-old Babe Ruth baseball team had a rougher time at its regional tournament in Ferndale, Washington, winning just one of its four pool play games before being eliminated. Umpqua Valley beat Kelso 19-10 on the first day of the tournament, then dropped games to Stilly Venom of north Washington (9-7) Wednesday, tournament host Whatcom, Washington (8-1) Thursday, and north Oregon champion West Linn 4-3 Friday.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
