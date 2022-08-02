DILLARD — Umpqua Valley BMX hosted a state qualifying event Saturday, which brought out 188 BMX riders and 46 motos.
“Everybody had fun,” track operator Mike Cummings said. “The feedback was tremendous among all riders.”
Cummings had taken a step back from the track two years ago, but came back because he didn’t want to see the track closed. He said the need for alternative sports is huge in the area.
When Cummings returned he noticed the track, and surrounding areas, needed maintenance and he was able to get paving and concrete work done ahead of the state qualifier.
“It’s the best it’s ever been,” Cummings said. “We have a small crew and we tackled a really big job.”
Umpqua Valley BMX was part of the 2022 Last Chance Qualifier, a three-day event in Southern Oregon. The event started Friday at River City BMX in Grants Pass, then went to Umpqua Valley BMX in Dillard on Saturday, before returning to Grants Pass for a Saturday evening and Sunday morning ride.
The program is in a rebuilding phase and is working on recruiting more riders and volunteers.
Umpqua Valley BMX track is open for practice from 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday and hosts races every Sunday.
You can try it once for free, and after that membership will be $60 per year (date-to-date) and track fees are $4 for practice and $10 for racing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.