Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken 8-U, 9-U teams win titles in Bash at the 'Burg baseball tournament

Tom Eggers
Sports Editor

Jul 5, 2022

The Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken 8-and-under and 9-U baseball teams won championship games on Sunday as the Bash at the 'Burg tournament wrapped up at Roseburg's Gaddis Park.

The 8-U club defeated Florence 6-1 in the Rookies (machine pitch) title contest, while the 9-U squad edged the Umpqua Valley 10-U team 4-3 in the 9-10 Minors final.

The Umpqua Valley 12-U Majors team finished third. Thurston finished first.

The two-day tournament brought teams from Florence, Coos Bay, Eugene/Springfield, North Bend, Newport, Coquille and Myrtle Point.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
