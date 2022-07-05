The Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken 8-and-under and 9-U baseball teams won championship games on Sunday as the Bash at the 'Burg tournament wrapped up at Roseburg's Gaddis Park.

The 8-U club defeated Florence 6-1 in the Rookies (machine pitch) title contest, while the 9-U squad edged the Umpqua Valley 10-U team 4-3 in the 9-10 Minors final.

The Umpqua Valley 12-U Majors team finished third. Thurston finished first.

The two-day tournament brought teams from Florence, Coos Bay, Eugene/Springfield, North Bend, Newport, Coquille and Myrtle Point.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.