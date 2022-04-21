Umpqua Valley Gymnastics athlete Giavanna Tatone is looking forward to competing in the regional championships this weekend at the Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield, Washington.
The 15-year-old, a freshman at Roseburg High School, was one of 42 gymnasts around Oregon to qualify for regionals. The meet, which runs Friday through Sunday, will also feature athletes from Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Idaho and Montana.
Tatone, a Level 8 gymnast, is only one of around 15 athletes in 32 years from Roseburg to advance to the regional meet from Umpqua Valley Gymnastics’ competitive program, according to UVG executive director Michelle McGuire.
“I’m pretty excited,” Tatone said. “I think I’m ready. I just want to have fun and do my best. I think I’ve done pretty good this season, so as long as I can keep that up I’ll be happy.”
The 4-foot-10 Tatone, the daughter of Ben and Leanna Tatone, performed well at the state championships in Portland.
She finished seventh in all-around with a score of 34.3. She placed second in vault (9.125), was eighth on bars and finished ninth in floor and beam.
“I got second in vault, so that was pretty cool,” Tatone said. “I think I got my best score of the season on bars too, so I was excited.”
Tatone has been involved in gymnastics since she was 5. She didn’t compete the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“When I was little — maybe like 3 — my parents put me in dance,” Tatone recalled. “I did ballet in a big glass room full of mirrors and all I did was shake my butt in the mirror, and I had crazy attention spans and energy. I just didn’t do good in dance, so they put me in gymnastics because they thought it would be more of my speed and it was.
“I just fell in love with it. I just had a lot of energy and it gave me an outlet for it.”
Gymnastics is Tatone’s only sport, and it’s a big-time commitment.
She practices from 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
“It’s a lot of work,” Tatone admitted. “It’s easier when you get to go to practice with people you love and you get really close with your teammates.”
What’s her favorite thing about gymnastics?
“I’d have to say my teammates,” Tatone replied. “I’ve definitely gotten really close with them and a lot of them I’ve grown up with. So the bond you make when you spend however many hours a week with those people is pretty cool.”
Tatone is coached at UVG by Daniel Jones. McGuire calls Tatone a genuine, sweet, kind kid. But more than capable of putting her game face on once she’s in the gymnastics arena.
“She’s a hard worker,” McGuire said. “She comes in and gives her best effort. Even when there’s things that she’s fearful of, she fights and works through those moments. We’re just really proud of have her as a gymnast with our program.
“While she’s a sweet little jewel, she’s fierce and powerful (as a competitor). She’s humble, and I think that’s going to take her a long way because she’s got the talent.”
When she’s not trying to improve her gymnastics skills, Tatone takes care of business as a student at RHS, compiling a 4.0 GPA. She’s already looking at a career as a nurse, “something medical.”
“I think both (academics and gymnastics) have taught me a lot about working hard and discipline — especially time management,” Tatone said. “Things I know I wouldn’t have learned if I weren’t here in gymnastics.”
Tatone aspires to be a college gymnast, mentioning Oregon State University as her first choice.
