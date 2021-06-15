The Umpqua Valley Tennis Center is hosting a junior tennis clinic from June 22-24 for kids who are new to the sport.
The clinic will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on each day. Cost is $50. If any kid signs up for any of UVTC's other programs or lessons, their $50 fee is refunded as a credit.
Racquets will be provided by the tennis center.
The summer junior tennis program begins on June 21. Intermediate juniors will play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, while beginning juniors go from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Information: 541-673-3429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.