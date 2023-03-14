In October 2022, Rise Volleyball Club came to Roseburg to start preparing athletes for the 2023 club volleyball season.
There are five teams ranging from ages 12-18 with a total of 55 players and 11 coaches.
CJ Roberts, the Umpqua Community College volleyball coach who’s the assistant director of Rise Volleyball Club, said, “For just starting up in a new city, having five teams, 55 players and 11 coaches is a huge win in itself. We have had so many players and families express how grateful they were for this club and the culture we have here. Our biggest wins will always be about the athletes and their experience once they have competed for Rise, and so far, we have a lot of wins to be grateful for.”
Rise has many experienced coaches helping young athletes grow.
“Our coaches have a vast amount of knowledge and experience about the game,” Roberts said. “We love that our coaches all fall in line with our culture to create a safe and healthy place for volleyball athletes to improve their skills and volleyball IQ. Our coaches do their absolute best to not only coach and teach, but to motivate, encourage and improve the confidence of each player.”
Roberts thinks it is very important for volleyball players to have access to a local club.
“Having a local club option gives those who want the chance to improve and excel in volleyball the opportunity to do so,” she said. “It allows them to get coaching from someone else who has a different perspective or style, which really helps athletes in the long run. Having multiple coaches throughout your life helps you become well-rounded, but also helps you decide what coaching style is your perfect fit if you decide to go on and play at the next level.”
Roberts has been playing volleyball for 18 years, 12 which she has been a coach.
“I coach because I want to push athletes to be the best person and player they can be, by leading in truth and love, just as I had growing up,” she said. “I’ve played sports all my life and the coaches I had along the way greatly influenced me. I was blessed to have so many amazing coaches who not only taught me how to be a great athlete, but helped build my character, integrity, and work ethic along the way.
“The coaches I’ve had have helped guide me through some of my toughest situations and decisions with composure,” she added. “I know that
not every athlete has this experience, including myself. However, I want to be a beacon of light to those who need it along the way.”
Ranging all the way from ages 5-25, Roberts has coached teams and given private lessons.
“There’s always something to love at every age and level,” Roberts said. “I love seeing athletes reap the benefits and rewards of their hard work and seeing that light bulb go off in their head when they finally understand something. All the fun, laughter, and memories that are made in the midst are just a sweet bonus.”
Roberts looks forward to watching Rise grow.
“We have a lot of big plans for Rise in the future and can’t wait to impact more athletes and their families while providing an opportunity to experience a competitive culture, high level coaching, and a positive and encouraging volleyball family,” she said.
