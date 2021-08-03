Volleyball registration for players in grades 3-6 is open at the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley, 1144 NE Cedar St.
Parents can come to the club to sign up their children from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Registration ends on Aug. 27.
Information: 541-440-9505, or online, www.bgcuv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.