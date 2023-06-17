MYRTLE CREEK — Joseph Wahl is still learning the ropes as a rodeo cowboy.
The 23-year-old from Chehalis, Washington, who was among the competitors in Saturday's South Douglas Rodeo at the Tri-City Horsemen's Arena, doesn't carry the background in the sport like most cowboys do. Wahl didn't compete in rodeo in high school or college.
"I just got into rodeo through my buddies," he said. "Levi Walters (a bareback rider) is one of them who really got me into it. I started riding bulls in 2020, then I started riding horses two years ago.
"It is a rush. It's the freedom of it (I enjoy), you're going down the road and riding at a new place every weekend. I'm enjoying life really, nothing holding you back. I try and hit as many of the NPRA rodeos as I can."
Wahl didn't win any money in saddle bronc riding or bull riding Saturday. He wasn't able to stay on a a bronc named Cranky for the required eight seconds, then was later bucked off after getting on a nasty Howell Rodeo Company bull.
"That bronc was a nice one. The guys really like her and a lot of money has been won on her," Wahl said. "That was my first time on her and I just couldn't stay in my rein enough. If I would've been setting my feet to the front when she kicked, that would've helped me get back under my saddle. I was a little too slow today, I guess."
Even though Wahl wasn't able to make a qualified ride Saturday, he realizes getting experience in the sport each time out is the most important aspect. He's scheduled to compete in Glenwood, Washington, Sunday.
"You learn something every time you get on them — you get a little more comfortable with it," Wahl said. "It kind of lights a fire under you when you know you can win (with a horse/bull like that) and you don't make it. You have to take wins with the losses.
"There is a point when you first start out. The guys call it blacking out. You remember nodding your head, the chute gate opens and you're on the ground. It takes a little bit to get over that, but I'm starting to see what I'm doing and my riding has progressed through that in the last few months."
Roseburg's Colton Gow has been a familiar face in the rodeo arena since his pre-high school days. Gow, 35, a 2006 graduate of Roseburg High School, competed in team roping, tie-down roping and cow milking Saturday.
Gow and partner C.J. Crume of Grants Pass posted the top time in team roping, clocking 6.1 seconds. Gow broke the barrier in tie-down roping for a five-second penalty and finished fourth (28.4), and had no time in cow milking.
"My partner did a great job and it (team roping) was a good, positive run," said Gow, who was a college rodeo athlete at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. "Your horse has to do his job in order for you to have a successful day."
Gow's 6-year-old son, Pacen, was among the junior barrel racers.
"I had a good day, but got way more excited watching (Pacen) run around the barrels," Gow said. "I wish I had more time (for rodeo), but I get to pass it on to the next generation and that's probably the most exciting thing. I'm on my way out, but they're on the way in so it's good to see it will keep continuing."
Gow carries the same positive face during a rodeo performance, win or lose.
"Anything is good anymore," he said. "Every healthy day we have on this earth is fun and good. I've got (two) kids and life is good."
Del Foley can still get the job done in the rodeo arena.
The 56-year-old Roseburg resident partnered with Jerry Unruh of Eagle Point in team roping, and they finished third Saturday with a time of 9.8 seconds.
"It was good. The steer just ran hard," Foley said. "There were some better ones to draw, but we got him caught. If you don't beat yourself, you'll win something."
Foley still loves rodeo, but is more involved these days in raising and training horses.
"Now, it's just a way to market our horses we have for sale and my three daughters are helping me train and raise our horses," he said. "This is a big part of it — you have to get them out and about so people can see them and get them seasoned. We're going to go to about 20 of these rodeos this summer and we have some nice horses to sell."
Foley will take part in tie-down roping Sunday.
"Maybe I'm not as competitive as much in tie-down roping, because I'm a little older," he said. "But I ride pretty nice horses and that's quite an equalizer. I get to ride nicer horse today than when I was a kid."
The South Douglas Rodeo, in its 39th year (the rodeo was canceled in 2020 and '21 due to the pandemic), will hold its final performance at 1 p.m. Sunday.
South Douglas Rodeo
Saturday's Leaders
Bareback Riding — No qualified rides.
Saddle Bronc Riding — No qualified rides.
Tie-down Roping — 1. Casey Hale, Tenino, Wash., 18.7 seconds; 2. Wyatt McDaniel, Yoncalla, 20.4; 3. Rank Herrera, Coquille, 25.6.
Breakaway Roping — 1. Adriene Steffen, Sisters, 2.3; 2. (tie) Brooke Blevins, Redmond, and Payton Johnson, Aurora, 2.4.
Steer Wrestling — No entries.
Team Roping — 1. Colton Gow, Roseburg-C.J. Crume, Grants Pass, 6.1; 2. Spike McKay, Monroe-Jeff Bowers, Creswell, 8.5; 3. Jerry Unruh, Eagle Point-Del Foley, Roseburg, 9.8.
Cow Milking — 1. C.J. Crume, Grants Pass, 24.7.
Barrel Racing — 1. Adriene Steffen, Sisters, 17.25; 2. Amanda Burns, Boring, 17.46; 3. Taylor Jo Sherman, Redmond, 17.47.
Bull Riding — No qualified rides.
