The Yoncalla Rodeo, back in action for the first time since 2019, attracted 145 cowboys and cowgirls Friday and Saturday at the new Yoncalla Rodeo and Event Center.
The rodeo was sanctioned by the Northwest Professional Rodeo Association.
“I felt it went really good,” said Randy Thompson, the president of the Yoncalla Rodeo and Equestrian Association. “Attendance was low, but that was probably due to other events going on in the area.”
Roseburg’s Del Foley won the tie-down roping title with a time of 9.80 seconds, while Wyatt McDaniel of Yoncalla took first in steer wrestling (5.60).
Other adult event winners included Levi Walters of Centralia, Washington, in bareback riding (71 points); Whitley Sharp of Caldwell, Idaho, in barrel racing (15.21), Taylor Joe Hoffman of Hermiston in breakaway roping (2.90); Joseph Wahl of Chehalis, Washington, in bull riding (68); Brett Hale of Tenino, Washington, in cow milking (24.00); Chase Martin of Beavercreek in saddle bronc riding (74); and CJ Crume of Grants Pass and Tucker Lind of Brush Prairie, Washington, in team roping (5.80).
Crume won the All-Around Cowboy award. He also finished second in cow milking.
The Yoncalla Rodeo was held in August for the first time, but Thompson said it will be moved back to its traditional July 4 holiday dates in 2024.
Yoncalla Rodeo Final Results
Bareback Riding — 1. Levi Walters, Centralia, Wash., 71 points; 2. Rawley Koch, St. Paul, 67; 3. Garrett Blackwell, Sandy, 66; 4. Joseph Wahl, Chehalis, Wash., 58.
Barrel Racing — 1. Whitley Sharp, Caldwell, Idaho, 15.21 seconds; 2. Brandy Bailey, Philomath, 15.32; 3. (tie) Rachel Stoller, Molalla, and Stevie Rae Willis, Terrebonne, 15.33; 5. Allison Vankoll, Ridgefield, Wash., 15.34; 6. Faith Marshall, Junction City, 15.46.
Breakaway Roping — 1. Taylor Jo Hoffman, Hermiston, 2.90; 2. Natalie Thompson, Yoncalla, 3.70; 3. Loralee McKoen, Merrill, 4.00; 4. Stevie Rae Willis, Terrebonne, 4.50; 5. Hannah Blackwell, Sandy, 13.20; 6. Crusita Joblonski, Centralia, Wash., 13.70.
Bull Riding — 1. Joseph Wahl, Chehalis, Wash., 68.
Cow Milking — 1. Brett Hale, Tenino, Wash., 24.00; 2. CJ Crume, Grants Pass, 26.50; 3. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, 27.00; 4. Tyler Thompson, Dexter, 29.50.
Saddle Bronc Riding — 1. Chase Martin, Beavercreek, 74; 2. Jacob Phillips, Chiloquin, 69.
Steer Wrestling — 1. Wyatt McDaniel, Yoncalla, 5.60; 2. Colton Gow, Roseburg, 9.10; 3. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, 15.80.
Team Roping — 1. CJ Crume, Grants Pass-Tucker Lind, Brush Prairie, Wash., 5.80; 2. Marcus Marriott, Canby-Mike Marriott, Canby, 6.80; 3. Casey Hale, Eloy, Ariz.-Brett Hale, Tenino, Wash., 7.30; 4. Mindy Thompson-Haigh, Yoncalla-Deanna Thompson, Yoncalla, 10.90; 5. Spike McCay, Monroe-Bob Reno, Springfield, 12.90; 6. McKenna Bright, Roseburg-Shelby Beattie, Roseburg, 14.00.
Tie-Down Roping — 1. Del Foley, Roseburg, 9.80; 2. Nathan Clawson, Sumner, Wash., 11.30; 3. Casey Hale, Eloy, Ariz., 14.00; 4. Blaize Hoffman, Hermiston, 14.90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.