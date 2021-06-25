MEDFORD — Evan Corbin threw his second complete game in as many starts and the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s opened the Coach K Memorial tournament with a 16-1 win over the Mudville 9 at US Cellular Field Thursday night.
Corbin, a 15-year-old from Roseburg High School, struck out six and walked three while allowing just four singles.
Dawson Gillespie had a big day at the plate for the Docs, going 4-for-4 with five runs batted in and scored three times. Jett Black (2-for-5) and Sebastian Watson each drove in three runs.
The Docs (8-6 overall) played Siskiyous Post 122 at Reinhart Volunteer Park in Grants Pass at 1 p.m. Friday, and are scheduled to play a twinbill Saturday morning against the Chico Nuts and Humboldt Eagles in Grants Pass. Both games are temperature-permitting.
Dr. Stewarts 300 706 — 16 11 2
Mudville 9 001 000 — 1 6 5
Corbin and Hubbard; Lennon, Davis (1), Beebe (4), Ferullo (5), Campbell (5) and Williams. W — Corbin. L — Lennon. 2B — Johnson (D), Black (D), Gillespie (D).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.